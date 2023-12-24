Can l Also Be Allowed To Move-on With My Life - Marry

Marry has been requesting access to her children but has been unsuccessful so far. She maintains that she is not divorced from Chiwenga and threatened to sue him for adultery. Marry insists that if Chiwenga wants a divorce, he should go through the proper procedures and provide a divorce token (gupuro). She also claimed that Chiwenga used her to have children because his new partner is infertile. She added:

l was naive to actually believe that he loved me and he was in love with me and yet he was using me. My heart is broken, l just want my children and my properties from him and nothing else. l hope the President knows that he is dealing with "the devil in uniform".

Marry has repeatedly accused Chiwenga of violating the country’s laws with impunity. She has sought assistance from President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa but has yet to receive any help. Marry says Chiwenga considers himself in charge of the country’s affairs and has the power to determine where the wind blows. The first family told Marry to stop dragging the president and his family in her dispute with Chiwenga.

President Mnangagwa announced in June 2022 that his deputy had tied the knot with Col. Baloyi, a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

