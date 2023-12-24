Jazz Legend Bob The Headmaster Nyabinde Has Died
Bob Nyabinde, a beloved jazz legend known as “The Headmaster,” has died after a long battle with diabetes. Nyabinde had been battling diabetes since 2018, which greatly affected his health, particularly his eyesight. It was during a private function at Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba, where he was invited to perform by Tsitsi Mutasa, that he first experienced dizziness. Unable to continue his performance, Nyabinde sought medical attention the following day. His doctor informed him that his sugar levels were alarmingly high, and he was also experiencing vision problems. He was told that 20% of his vision had been lost due to his diabetes.
In 2021, Nyabinde suffered a stroke, further disrupting his long and illustrious music career. His health struggles had a significant impact on his ability to continue performing and sharing his musical talents with the world.
News of Nyabinde’s passing was shared on his official Facebook page, with a heartfelt tribute acknowledging his immense talent and contributions to the music industry. Fans and fellow musicians have been expressing their grief and sharing fond memories of the jazz icon. Sulumani Chimbetu, a fellow musician, expressed his sadness and emphasized that Nyabinde’s contributions to the arts industry and the love he shared with everyone would always be remembered. He said:
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Baba Bob Nyabinde. Your contributions to the Arts industry and the love you shared with everyone will always be remembered. May your soul rest in peace.
Xtra Large (Maroja):
Haaa Mdara hey
This is so painful… Rest In Peace Mdara
Rockford Gold Josphats:
Vanomukira kuchikoro kudzidza Gore rese
Sevamwe asi chabuda hapana Rest in Peace Headmaster tashota
The Charambas:
Hatigari pano nokusingaperi. Rwendo rwepano mapedza baba Nyabinde. Peace to the family.
Clive MonoMukundu:
R.I.P BOB NYABINDE:
Yesterday at 4pm one more legendary musician left us,R.I.P Baba Nyabinde.
Bob Nyabinde was well-known for his chart-topping tracks, such as “Chabuda Hapana” from his debut album “Pane Nyaya,” released in 2002. His music touched the hearts of many, and he will be remembered as a true legend in the jazz genre.
The passing of Bob Nyabinde is a tremendous loss to the music community and to his fans around the world. His talent, passion, and dedication to his craft will forever be cherished.
Nyabinde’s passing is a sad event for Zimbabwe, especially because the country is already mourning the deaths of two other artists, Terry Gee and Eric Moyo. Terry Gee was laid to rest last week, and Eric Moyo’s body is expected to be brought back from South Africa to Zimbabwe tomorrow. His burial is scheduled for Tuesday. To honour Eric Moyo’s memory, there will be two memorial services. The first will take place in Sandton, South Africa, and the second will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo. The memorial service in Bulawayo will be held at Hall 3 of the ZIEC, starting from 1:30 pm and lasting until 5 pm. These memorial services provide an opportunity for friends, family, and fans to come together and pay their respects to these talented artists who have left a significant impact on the music industry.