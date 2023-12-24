Jazz Legend Bob The Headmaster Nyabinde Has Died

5 minutes ago Sun, 24 Dec 2023 05:14:55 GMT

Bob Nyabinde, a beloved jazz legend known as “The Headmaster,” has died after a long battle with diabetes. Nyabinde had been battling diabetes since 2018, which greatly affected his health, particularly his eyesight. It was during a private function at Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba, where he was invited to perform by Tsitsi Mutasa, that he first experienced dizziness. Unable to continue his performance, Nyabinde sought medical attention the following day. His doctor informed him that his sugar levels were alarmingly high, and he was also experiencing vision problems. He was told that 20% of his vision had been lost due to his diabetes.

In 2021, Nyabinde suffered a stroke, further disrupting his long and illustrious music career. His health struggles had a significant impact on his ability to continue performing and sharing his musical talents with the world.

News of Nyabinde’s passing was shared on his official Facebook page, with a heartfelt tribute acknowledging his immense talent and contributions to the music industry. Fans and fellow musicians have been expressing their grief and sharing fond memories of the jazz icon. Sulumani Chimbetu, a fellow musician, expressed his sadness and emphasized that Nyabinde’s contributions to the arts industry and the love he shared with everyone would always be remembered. He said:

