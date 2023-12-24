Tshabangu: We've Taken Over The CCC, Ostallos Will Be Redeployed
Sengezo Tshabangu, who alleges to be the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, has made bold claims that the people from Matabeleland “have taken control of the CCC” and anyone who cannot coexist with their ideals is welcome to leave.
According to Tshabangu, leaders from Matabeleland such as Thokozani Khupe, Lovemore Moyo, Welshman Ncube, and others used to withdraw from their respective organisations when they felt that they were acting against their principles. However, Tshabangu stated that this time they would not withdraw. Instead, they plan to fight for their cause from within the CCC, which they claim is a citizens’ movement. He told Zenzele Ndebele during an interview:
But this time we’re not going to pull out, we’re going to fight within. Let those who feel our existence, who feel the heat pull out but this time we have taken over the CCC. It is the citizens’ movement and we’re at the centre. Those who feel they can’t play with the book, they can’t play with the dictates of what the movement is all about, let them jump and we are going to clap hands for them when they jump. So we are not going to be moved. It’s not going to be the other way around. We have been treated unfairly as the people of this region.Feedback
Tshabangu further explained that he had brought together opposition leaders from Matabeleland to organize and identify candidates in the region for influential positions. However, leaders from other regions felt threatened by the unity of Matabeleland and opposed the initiative. As a result, the effort eventually died out.
Tshabangu expressed frustration at the perceived unfair treatment of the people of Matabeleland and their struggle for representation. He also criticised Gift Ostallos Siziba, a young political figure and CCC deputy spokesperson, accusing him of lacking understanding and substance in mainstream politics. Tshabangu suggested that young individuals like Siziba should focus on youth movements rather than being involved in broader political affairs. He emphasized the need for mature and experienced individuals to lead. He also said Ostallos and other young politicians would be redeployed into youth movements in 2024.
