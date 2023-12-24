Tshabangu: We've Taken Over The CCC, Ostallos Will Be Redeployed

4 minutes ago Sun, 24 Dec 2023 17:31:31 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu, who alleges to be the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, has made bold claims that the people from Matabeleland “have taken control of the CCC” and anyone who cannot coexist with their ideals is welcome to leave.

According to Tshabangu, leaders from Matabeleland such as Thokozani Khupe, Lovemore Moyo, Welshman Ncube, and others used to withdraw from their respective organisations when they felt that they were acting against their principles. However, Tshabangu stated that this time they would not withdraw. Instead, they plan to fight for their cause from within the CCC, which they claim is a citizens’ movement. He told Zenzele Ndebele during an interview: