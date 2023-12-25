Hacker Steals US$30 000 From Premier Tobacco Auction Floors

The complainant in the case is Premier Tobacco Auction Floors, which is represented by Takadiyi Blessing Dongo, a loss control officer.

The court heard that on 03 April 2023, Mutasa acting in connivance with his accomplices opened three Nostro accounts in the names of three persons namely Tarisai Katapi, Tadiwanashe Gandiwa and Pamela Sithole.

Prosecutor Grace Mugocheki further alleged that on 04 April, Mutasa hacked the complainant’s Steward Bank account and transferred US$20 000 into the accounts that he had opened.

As a result, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$30 000.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act was enacted in 2021. Its primary objective is to boost cyber security and foster confidence in the secure use of information and communication technologies by data controllers, their representatives, and data subjects.

