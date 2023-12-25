Met Department Issues Floods Warning

All areas are expected to receive localised rainfall amounts of 50mm or more in 24 hours and flooding is possible in low-lying areas such as Muzarabani, Save and Zambezi Valley.

The Met Department also warned that places such as “open fields, hilltops, tall trees, and bodies of water should be avoided. Remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded rivers.”

Every year, floodwater flows into some homes, especially in urban areas where local authorities allocated people residential stands in flood-prone areas such as wetlands.

Last week nearly 15 houses in Budiriro 4 suburb were partially submerged in floodwater after heavy rains pounded Harare and surrounding areas.

Zimbabwe is poorly prepared for natural disasters such as floods due to the underfunding of the Department of Civil Protection and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Sub-Aqua Unit.

More: Pindula News

