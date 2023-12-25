Mnangagwa Reveals Chiwenga Cheated On Marry Mubaiwa

I know too much about these two since my time as their Defence Minister. I for one know too much about the two people but this is not the platform to say it all. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The two have travelled a long journey together. My young brother (Chiwenga) may not know that I knew what was happening even when I was the Minister of Defence.

Chiwenga (67), a former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, exchanged marriage vows with Colonel Baloyi at a high-profile ceremony presided over by the Catholic Church at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare on Saturday.

Some reports suggest Chiwenga is not in his third marriage inside 12 years. The retired army General had been married to Jocelyn Jacobsen (née Mauchaza) with the couple divorcing in 2012. Chiwenga had no children from his marriage to Jacobsen.

Chiwenga reportedly married Mubaiwa, a former model, while still married to Jacobsen.

Posting on X, Marry claimed that Chiwenga and Baloyi were in a relationship throughout the subsistence of their union. She wrote:

Chiwenga was in a relationship with Minnie throughout the subsistence of our marriage and l was made to believe she was a Chinese student.

Chiwenga’s and Baloyi’s 23 December wedding was also attended by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and family, former First Lady Grace Mugabe, VP Kembo Mohadi, former VP Phelekezela Mphoko and wife, cabinet ministers, businessman Kuda Tagwirei, controversial socialite and businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, among others.

Army generals from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania and Namibia formed Chiwenga’s bridal team.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception at Venue Umwinzii, an expensive wedding venue located in Umwinsidale Harare.

