Parents Complain Over Unilateral School Fees Hikes

Our position is very clear, it’s a total no. There should be a parents’ assembly where they vote on the matter and that information is submitted to the Ministry through our structures, that fee must be approved by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and once that approval is done it will be communicated to the parents.

We have been getting so many complaints from the parents and we have investigated a majority of these issues.

Soon we will be issuing a Press statement where we will be saying, no to school authorities that continue to charge school fees without the approval of the Ministry.

The punitive measures are very clear as per our Acts, when it comes to public schools, it is misconduct. We will take action against all heads who allow this to happen.

It is also a chargeable offence that can result in imprisonment and as a Ministry, we don’t want to go there because the statutes are very clear and easy to follow.