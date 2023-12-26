Chitungwiza Residents Castigate Council As Raw Sewage Flows From Homes

This is what we have to live with every day, this raw sewer flowing from our homes, the stench and to make it worse there is no water. We have been reporting to the council but nothing is being done now we live in constant fear of our health. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Another resident claimed the raw sewage flowing from homes has resulted in an outbreak of diarrheal diseases. Said the resident:

Look at me this is not my body, I haven’t been well as I was suffering from diarrhoea because of this sewer. How are we expected to live under these conditions? When you report to the council they do not respond and when they do, they just come and poke at the main hole without fixing anything and the problem continues, sometimes they will be demanding money. Yet we pay our rates.

Chitungwiza is among numerous urban settlements that have recorded cholera cases and deaths this year.

Since Monday last week, Chitungwiza has recorded a total of 69 suspected cholera cases.

Raw sewage can contain harmful bacteria and parasites, including those that cause cholera.

Cholera is a bacterial infection that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration, and it can spread rapidly in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water sources.

