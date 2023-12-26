DRC Elections: Partial Results Give President Tshisekedi A Clear Lead

At this stage of the vote count, according to the electoral commission, Tshisekedi, who has been in power since the beginning of 2019 and is running for a second five-year term, has achieved a score of 81.4%.

Tshisekedi was followed by businessman and former governor of Katanga (southeast) Moïse Katumbi (15.18%) and the other opponent Martin Fayulu (1.2%).

The twenty or so other candidates in the running, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, failed to reach 1%.

The CENI has not established the turnout rate but has decided to gradually release the results of the presidential elections since Friday.

Presidential elections were held at the same time as the legislative, provincial and local elections, for which the results will be published at a later date.

DRC’s harmonised elections had been scheduled for one day, that is, 20 December 2023, but were extended due to several logistical problems, officially one day but extending into Christmas in some remote areas.

Opposition candidates have been denouncing the “chaos” and “irregularities” that marred the vote since the very first day.

Some are planning a demonstration for next Wednesday, while others are calling for the elections to be declared null and void.

Speaking during his Christmas mass on Sunday evening, the Catholic Archbishop of Kinshasa, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, described the elections as a “gigantic mess”.

