Jah Prayzah Criticised For "Soft Porn" In Latest Video, Walletically

Eh mkoma @jahprayzah, I think pamagaro apa mazozviwanza. The entire video is literally a meat market – female flesh paraded purely to feed lascivious appetites. You’re a gifted artiste; you don’t need to jump into the pool of soft pornography. You really don’t.

Liberty Mushunje is concerned that the era of clean music is fading away and is being replaced by nudity. He said:

That’s the problem with this global village mentality. People feel like they don’t want to be left behind &artists end up embracing everything from Western cultures into their music production & is very sad. The era of clean music is fading away, it is now nudity and cursing.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said legendary musicians such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela, among others, produced great music without resorting to soft porn. He wrote on Facebook:

Brilliant art and music don’t need soft porn for it to be appreciated or for It to be classic and everlasting. Tuku, Mapfumo, Makeba, Masekela to Marley never resorted to soft porn to become greats, their lyrics and musical instruments delivered the goods that made them legends. The timeless and authentic qualities of art and music that made these legends achieve greatness through the richness of their lyrics and musical compositions rather than relying on explicit content remain the gold standard for great music. This artistic gold standard underscores the idea that true brilliance in the arts and music specifically can be achieved through substance and artistic integrity and not lurid videos. Musicians should establish their greatness through the enduring power of their lyrics, musical compositions, and artistic integrity like what Tuku and Marley did. 42 years after his death, Marley’s music has become more popular and speaks to new audiences and generations without an iota of lurid stuff in it. The ability to convey profound messages and emotions without resorting to explicit content showcases the timeless nature of art. It reaffirms that substance and authenticity are key elements that contribute to the lasting impact and appreciation of great music and art. Talented musicians don’t need to debase their stature with explicit content, this is attention-seeking stuff that one expects from mediocre musicians and not someone talented.

