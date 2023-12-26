Police Probe Viral Video Of Children Drinking Beer In Harare

5 minutes ago Tue, 26 Dec 2023 09:19:57 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media in which several children are seen drinking beer in Harare.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day, involved children from Mbare suburb if claims made by one of the juveniles who appeared in the video are anything to go by.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday told The Herald that they were aware of the video and reports that some youths were abusing alcohol. He said:

