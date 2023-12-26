Premier Soccer League Chairman Mourns Dynamos Legend, David George

The Premier Soccer League joins the rest of the football community in mourning our legend David “Broom Boy” George.

George was an iconic member of our family who distinguished himself as a lethal forward at Dynamos and then did very well as a coach.

He also helped identify and nurture many of our young players who then grew to become stars in our game.

A very humble man, George was one of the nicest guys in our game and his absence will be greatly felt.

It has been a difficult year for us as we have lost many of our pillars in the game including Rahman Gumbo and George Chigova.

We owe it to them to continue developing our football and ensuring that the top-flight league continue to flourish.

To the George family, in particular, and the football family in general, we want to assure you that we are with you during these tough times.