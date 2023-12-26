Premier Soccer League Chairman Mourns Dynamos Legend, David George
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has expressed sorrow over the death of the former Dynamos Football Club player and coach David George.
George passed away at his home in Glen Norah on Friday, 22 December after a long illness. He was 71.
In a statement issued on Boxing Day, PSL Chairman Farai Jere said “Broom Boy” did exceptionally well both as a player and coach at DeMbare. Said Jere:
The Premier Soccer League joins the rest of the football community in mourning our legend David “Broom Boy” George.
George was an iconic member of our family who distinguished himself as a lethal forward at Dynamos and then did very well as a coach.
He also helped identify and nurture many of our young players who then grew to become stars in our game.
A very humble man, George was one of the nicest guys in our game and his absence will be greatly felt.
It has been a difficult year for us as we have lost many of our pillars in the game including Rahman Gumbo and George Chigova.
We owe it to them to continue developing our football and ensuring that the top-flight league continue to flourish.
To the George family, in particular, and the football family in general, we want to assure you that we are with you during these tough times.
George was a winger remembered for his dribbling skills, hence the nickname “Broom Boy”.
He was one of the younger players in the Dynamos team of the 1970s — along with Kuda Muchemeyi, David Mandigora, Edward Katsvere and Sunday Chidzambwa.
Following his retirement, George pursued a career in coaching and worked alongside the late Muchemeyi as an assistant to Chidzambwa during Dynamos’ 1998 run to the CAF Champions League final.
Ten years later, George was Mandigora’s deputy when the Glamour Boys were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the CAF Champions League by Cotonsport Garoua of Cameroon.
