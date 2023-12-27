Children Filmed Consuming Alcohol In Viral Video Are Streets Kids - Police

Reference is made to the social media videos which went viral on 26th December 2023 showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare Central Business District and subsequent Police investigations into the incident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that the identity of two minors aged 13 and 11 years is now known.

Their mother and father have also been identified and located. The father and mother separated in November 2022 with the two minors being taken into the custody of their mother in the Epworth area, Harare.

It is alleged that they later left home and engaged in street begging, vending and some misdemeanours in Harare Central Business District with other “street kids”.

On 25th December 2023, the two minors who were in the company of eight (08) street kids obtained Mayfair alcohol through a person who is yet to be identified by the Police.

The minors sat on the veranda of a cellphone shop along Inez Terrez near a prominent food outlet. They consumed the alcohol openly in public.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also identified a local business person who recorded the viral social media video. He is currently assisting the Police to get full facts on the incident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the identity of the other minors who were in the company of the two and allegations that some women were seated at the corner of Speke and Inez Terez Street and interacted with the minors.

It has also been confirmed that the minors were drinking alcohol while eating some chips and chicken.