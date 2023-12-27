Children Filmed Consuming Alcohol In Viral Video Are Streets Kids - Police
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said it has identified some of the minors who were part of a group of boys who were filmed while openly drinking beer in Harare’s central business district presumably on Christmas Day.
Two of the boys are siblings and their parents, who have also been identified by the police, separated over a year ago. The boys left home for the streets where they joined other “street kids”.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, 27 December, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also said a local businessman recorded the viral video and is currently assisting the police with investigations. Read the statement:
Reference is made to the social media videos which went viral on 26th December 2023 showing minors drinking alcohol in Harare Central Business District and subsequent Police investigations into the incident.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that the identity of two minors aged 13 and 11 years is now known.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Their mother and father have also been identified and located. The father and mother separated in November 2022 with the two minors being taken into the custody of their mother in the Epworth area, Harare.
It is alleged that they later left home and engaged in street begging, vending and some misdemeanours in Harare Central Business District with other “street kids”.
On 25th December 2023, the two minors who were in the company of eight (08) street kids obtained Mayfair alcohol through a person who is yet to be identified by the Police.
The minors sat on the veranda of a cellphone shop along Inez Terrez near a prominent food outlet. They consumed the alcohol openly in public.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also identified a local business person who recorded the viral social media video. He is currently assisting the Police to get full facts on the incident.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the identity of the other minors who were in the company of the two and allegations that some women were seated at the corner of Speke and Inez Terez Street and interacted with the minors.
It has also been confirmed that the minors were drinking alcohol while eating some chips and chicken.
Hundreds of street children roam in Harare and major cities in Zimbabwe. Factors contributing to street children include low household income and economic challenges, as well as rebellion against guardians or parents.
More: Pindula News