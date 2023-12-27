Govt Defers Schools’ Opening Date For 2024 First Term
The Government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2024 First Term by one day, from the initial 8 January date to 9 January to give parents more time to prepare for the opening of schools.
Addressing a Press Conference in Harare on Wednesday, 27 December, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo, said:
It (new dates) gives parents adequate time to prepare for the opening while Form Ones going to boarding schools are likely to go on Sunday 7 January so that they have ample time to go through orientation and induction at their respective schools.Feedback
Moyo also warned school authorities against forcing parents to buy uniforms from schools, saying the practice was illegal. He said:
Another important point I want to raise is that there are schools that are forcing parents to purchase uniforms at those schools, it remains illegal for any school to demand students or parents to purchase uniforms from those schools, our parents are free to buy from any shop of their choice.
The Minister said schools must accept payment of school fees in both the local currency and foreign currencies.
