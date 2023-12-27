Govt Defers Schools’ Opening Date For 2024 First Term

4 minutes ago Wed, 27 Dec 2023 13:26:29 GMT

The Government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2024 First Term by one day, from the initial 8 January date to 9 January to give parents more time to prepare for the opening of schools.

Addressing a Press Conference in Harare on Wednesday, 27 December, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Torerai Moyo, said: