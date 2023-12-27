"Walletically" Was All A Dream, Should Not Be Taken Literally - Jah Prayzah

You don’t dare to dream. Dreams just come. You don’t choose them, and that’s exactly what Walletically is all about.

The video, which some fans have described as obscene, features various women posing in semi-nude outfits engaging in erotic dance moves.

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, the Founder and Chief Executive of the Rozaria Memorial Trust, warned Jah Prayzah that the video may lose him some fans. She said:

He is losing his fan base with this bad video. I could not listen to the lyrics thereafter! I work with girls, and we want them to self-value and use their brains. This video commodifies women’s bodies.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said artists should be able to convey their messages without resorting to explicit content. He said:

The ability to convey profound messages and emotions without resorting to explicit content showcases the timeless nature of art. It reaffirms that substance and authenticity are key elements that contribute to the lasting impact and appreciation of great music and art. Talented musicians don’t need to debase their stature with explicit content, this is attention-seeking stuff that one expects from mediocre musicians and not someone talented.

Dzikamai Richard Bere, the National Director of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), argued that “Walletically” celebrates lasciviousness and promotes a culture of corruption and impunity. He said:

[Walletically) celebrates the worship of materiality in the mbinga culture, with the persona praying for access to so much money so that they can do as they please and be worshipped. He speaks about the impunity that comes with this status. “Handingatye kuchachura poto ndine mari.” The tragedy in the pun with the video showing half-naked young women dancing around Mukudzei, who in the past has faced accusations of sexual abuse, is not lost.

Uploaded on YouTube on 25 December, Walletically had received more than 167,000 views by the 27th.

