Zimbabwe Adds Antimicrobial Resistance Module To Nursing Curriculum

10 minutes ago Wed, 27 Dec 2023 08:05:37 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from the World Health Organisation, its partners and the UK’s Fleming Fund, has introduced an antimicrobial resistance (AMR) module in the nursing school curriculum for registered general nurses, primary care nurses, and midwifery, beginning in 2024, reported The Herald.

As of November 2023, seven experts had trained a total of 106 registered nurses, primary care nurses, and midwifery educators from the country’s northern and southern regions on topics such as AMR in HIV, AMR in malaria, AMR in fungal, AMR in bacteria, sample collection, the role of nurses in the fight against AMR, the structure of bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and antimicrobial stewardship.

The acting WHO representative in Zimbabwe, Professor Jean-Marie Dangou, said WHO supported the training of 106 nursing educators on effectively delivering the new AMR module. He said:

Feedback