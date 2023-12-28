Botswana Announces Pula Exchange Rate For The Year 2024

5 minutes ago Thu, 28 Dec 2023 13:11:37 GMT

Botswana’s Ministry of Finance has issued a pre-release statement regarding the Pula exchange rate for the year 2024. To ensure a stable and competitive real effective exchange rate of the Pula, the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Bank of Botswana, regularly reviews the Pula basket of currencies and their weights. This is done to maintain stability in the country’s currency and to ensure it remains competitive in the global market.

The Pula basket of currencies currently consists of the South African rand and the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR). The SDR is a composite currency made up of the US dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese renminbi, euro, and British pound.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry of Finance said the Pula remains strong compared to the South African rand, as it is weighted at 45%. Additionally, the Pula is gaining power on a global scale, as it is weighted at 55% against a basket of currencies known as the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), which includes the US dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese renminbi, euro, and British pound. Read the statement:

