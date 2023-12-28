Former Harare Deputy Mayor Kadzombe "Witnesses Municipal Police Robbing Vendors"

Some individuals claimed that municipal police officers patrol certain areas and impose taxes on vendors, collecting US$5 every three days. Kadzombe, however, believes that not all officers are corrupt and that many dedicated municipal officers love their job and uphold principles. She acknowledged that a few bad officers tarnished the reputation of the entire force.

Others criticised Kadzombe, suggesting that she may be unfamiliar with the Harare Municipal Police’s modus operandi and urged her to familiarise herself with the by-laws and the efforts being made to restore order in the city. They questioned her lack of knowledge about the responsibilities of her own workers in cleaning up the city. Kadzombe responded, asserting that although she understands the role of municipal police as an enforcement arm of the council, she was specifically referring to thieves disguised as officers. She stood by her statement and expressed her disappointment in witnessing such acts.

Many comments highlighted the pervasive issue of corruption within Harare’s municipal police and other departments, such as city parking, licensing, and billing.

The incident witnessed by Kadzombe was seen as a reflection of the daily struggles faced by many vendors and the demands for bribes from the municipal police. Some suggested that the person involved may have been new to the area, hence the confiscation of goods, while others said that vendors often pay “rent” to operate. Critics described City Parking, a company contracted by the local government authority to collect parking revenue, and the municipal police officers as “terrorists” who are not pro-people. They demanded that measures be taken to address this issue.

There were calls for Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, to be made aware of the situation and for action to be taken against the corrupt officers. Suggestions were made to pay municipal police officers better and provide them with the necessary resources to do their job effectively. Some believed that this would help alleviate the problem of corruption.

Critics accused Kadzombe of raising the issue for political gain, rather than genuine concern for the welfare of the people. They argued that such incidents have been happening for a long time, but the local government authority has failed to take action. Kadzombe defended herself, stating that speaking the truth should not be seen as a popularity stunt. She expressed her willingness to address the issue and emphasized that just because such incidents are not new does not mean they should be tolerated.

Some individuals justified HMP’s operations arguing that vendors also engage in illegal activities, evading taxes and robbing the city of revenue. According to some commentators, “It is common for the police to confiscate goods when they catch someone committing a crime.” They claim that the police take everything that could be used as evidence. Others mentioned that vendors are not allowed to operate in certain areas, and some of them do not have the necessary medical certificates, which are required for selling food.

