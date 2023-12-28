Sarafina Creator Mbongeni Ngema Dies In An Accident

8 minutes ago Thu, 28 Dec 2023 05:39:34 GMT

Mbongeni Ngema, a highly acclaimed South African playwright, composer, choreographer, and stage director, has died at the age of 68. He died in a head-on collision while returning from a funeral in the Eastern Cape. His family said he was a passenger in the vehicle, The Times reported. Said the family in a statement:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema.

Ngema was widely recognised for his immense contributions to the world of musical theatre, particularly for his groundbreaking work in Sarafina. The 1992 hit movie Sarafina! was a musical drama based on Ngema’s 1987 musical of the same name. The film was co-written by Ngema and starred Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo. It garnered international acclaim for its powerful portrayal of the struggles endured by black South Africans during the apartheid era.

Feedback