South Africa: Two Zimbabweans Sentenced T 20 Years For Copper Cable Theft

During the trial, a Transnet senior investigator testified that Kilkenny train station had experienced 32 incidents of copper theft between February and July 2021, resulting in the loss of over R3 million. The frequent thefts caused disruptions to train services and significant financial losses for Transnet. The state prosecutor emphasized the economic impact of these thefts and requested a substantial sentence.

The court sentenced Mlambo and Ndlovu to 20 years imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure, 15 years for theft of copper cables, and an additional two years for violating immigration laws. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will serve 20 years in total.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence and expressed hope that it would send a strong message that such offences would not be tolerated. She emphasised the importance of protecting essential infrastructure for the public’s benefit.

In South Africa, there have been numerous cases of both foreign nationals and locals being arrested for stealing copper cables and committing various other crimes. This problem has persisted over the years and has affected the country. Copper cable theft is a significant issue because it disrupts essential services, such as electricity and telecommunications, and causes financial losses for businesses and the economy as a whole.

Tags

Leave a Comment