Former Harare Deputy Mayor Kadzombe Registers To Contest As Independent In By-elections
Kudzai Kadzombe, a former Deputy Mayor of Harare, has decided to contest the upcoming by-election for Ward 41 as an independent candidate instead of representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This decision comes after Kadzombe was recalled from her position as Ward 41’s councillor by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC. Tshabangu argued that Kadzombe and others recalled had ceased to belong to the party and accused them of being imposed on the electorate by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.
Kadzombe said she engaged with residents in Ward 41, and the majority of them encouraged her to run as an independent candidate to avoid being recalled by Tshabangu for a second time. In a post seen by Pindula News, Kadzombe said 88% of the residents supported her running as an independent candidate, while 10% suggested she run under the CCC. Only 2% of the respondents advocated for a boycott. She said:
I asked citizens of ward 41 which route to take on nomination day & these were their wishesFeedback
10% said I should go in as CCC party (but were scared that their votes will be violated by Tshabangu)
88% – Independent
2% -boycott.
I believe in Citizenocracy & Nelson Chamisa
The by-election for Ward 41 is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2024. The CCC party did not field anyone in that Ward. Kadzombe will face off with ZANU PF’s Clive Charles Majengwa. Ward 41 is in Harare West Constituency which covers areas such as Westgate, Avonlea, Goodhope, Area D Bluffhill, Marlborough, and Willow Creek.
Kudzai Kadzombe has faced a recall before, not just this year. In August 2020, she was recalled along with other councillors including Herbert Gomba (who was the Mayor at the time), Lovemore Makuwerere, Hammy Madzingira, Costa Mande, Happymore Gotora, and Gilbert Hadebe. At that time, Kadzombe’s party was MDC-T, which was led by Thokozani Khupe. The party wrote a letter to the Minister of Local Government, through then Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, stating that these councillors were no longer part of the Movement of Democratic Change (MDC).
