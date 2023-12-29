Former Harare Deputy Mayor Kadzombe Registers To Contest As Independent In By-elections

4 minutes ago Fri, 29 Dec 2023 09:53:35 GMT

Kudzai Kadzombe, a former Deputy Mayor of Harare, has decided to contest the upcoming by-election for Ward 41 as an independent candidate instead of representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This decision comes after Kadzombe was recalled from her position as Ward 41’s councillor by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC. Tshabangu argued that Kadzombe and others recalled had ceased to belong to the party and accused them of being imposed on the electorate by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Kadzombe said she engaged with residents in Ward 41, and the majority of them encouraged her to run as an independent candidate to avoid being recalled by Tshabangu for a second time. In a post seen by Pindula News, Kadzombe said 88% of the residents supported her running as an independent candidate, while 10% suggested she run under the CCC. Only 2% of the respondents advocated for a boycott. She said: