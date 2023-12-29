Pindula|Search Pindula
Maid Steals Over US$15,000 From Chinese Employer

5 minutes agoFri, 29 Dec 2023 06:19:43 GMT
A maid named Otilia Mushoriwa has been accused of stealing US$15,700 from her Chinese employer. She appeared before Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and has been remanded in custody until Sunday for a bail ruling.

According to NewsDay, the complainant in the case is Hongzhomg Chen, who lives in Avonlea, Harare.

What Happened:

According to State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto, on December 26, Chen received the money from his friends and placed it in a wardrobe for safekeeping. However, he later discovered that the money was missing. After searching, he found the cash inside Mushoriwa’s handbag in a rubbish plastic bin. Chen called the police, leading to Mushoriwa’s arrest.

The maid denies taking the money. The case will continue as the court determines the appropriate course of action.

