Maid Steals Over US$15,000 From Chinese Employer
A maid named Otilia Mushoriwa has been accused of stealing US$15,700 from her Chinese employer. She appeared before Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and has been remanded in custody until Sunday for a bail ruling.
According to NewsDay, the complainant in the case is Hongzhomg Chen, who lives in Avonlea, Harare.
What Happened:
According to State prosecutor Heather Muwokoto, on December 26, Chen received the money from his friends and placed it in a wardrobe for safekeeping. However, he later discovered that the money was missing. After searching, he found the cash inside Mushoriwa’s handbag in a rubbish plastic bin. Chen called the police, leading to Mushoriwa’s arrest.
The maid denies taking the money. The case will continue as the court determines the appropriate course of action.
