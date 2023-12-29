Maid Steals Over US$15,000 From Chinese Employer

5 minutes ago Fri, 29 Dec 2023 06:19:43 GMT

A maid named Otilia Mushoriwa has been accused of stealing US$15,700 from her Chinese employer. She appeared before Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and has been remanded in custody until Sunday for a bail ruling.

According to NewsDay, the complainant in the case is Hongzhomg Chen, who lives in Avonlea, Harare.

Feedback