Police Names People Who Died In Harare-Chirundu Road Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the people who died in a recent accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road near Chinhoyi. According to the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, three people died in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said:
UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 133-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG HARARE —CHIRUNDU ROAD, CHINHOYI
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on 28th December 2023 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 28th December 2023 at the 133 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which three people were killed whilst 11 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Thomas Kunze (32), a male adult of Zimpress , Mhondoro
- Last Gwanzura , a male adult of Magunje , Hurungwe
- Fungai Chakachinja a female adult of Siakobvu.
Nyathi reiterated that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.
