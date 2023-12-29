Police Names People Who Died In Harare-Chirundu Road Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the people who died in a recent accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road near Chinhoyi. According to the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, three people died in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 133-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG HARARE —CHIRUNDU ROAD, CHINHOYI

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on 28th December 2023 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 28th December 2023 at the 133 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which three people were killed whilst 11 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.

The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

