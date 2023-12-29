Rural District Councils Urged To Deliver Quality Services To Rural Communities

There is nothing you achieve without a plan. The right tone has been set by President Mnangagwa who established a national blueprint that guides local authorities and helps enhance their performance and service delivery.

Vision 2030 aims to improve the accountability, transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of local authorities. It also encourages a culture of innovation, collaboration, and citizen participation. The document is aligned with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the devolution agenda, which aim to empower local authorities to address the needs and aspirations of their people.

Minister Chitando assured the Association of Rural District Councils that the ministry would support their people-centred programs in implementing the President’s blueprint, thereby ensuring quality service delivery to the voters. The permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. John Basera, also emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the objectives of the ministry and the President’s vision. He called for effective collaboration among local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of the blueprint.

Most rural areas in Zimbabwe are poor as depicted by the infrastructure found there or lack thereof. There is a huge divide in development, income, and opportunities between rural and urban areas. Analysts worry that even if Zimbabwe becomes a middle-upper-income country by 2023, rural communities will still be very poor. Although the constitution says that power should be given to local areas through devolution, services are still centralised because of a lack of resources and political willingness. This slows down progress and makes it harder to provide important things like healthcare and education to rural areas.

