Sesame Bridge Which Links Nembudziya And Gokwe South District Destroyed By Heavy Floods

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana also verified the destruction of the Sesame Bridge.

The incident sparked discussions on social media, with some people blaming corruption for the failure to properly maintain public infrastructure. They argued that substandard work was often a result of government officials awarding construction contracts to their friends, who prioritised personal gain over quality.

Concerns were raised about the time it would take to repair the bridge and the need for regular inspections and maintenance. Many people highlighted the importance of proper infrastructure management and the consequences of neglecting such responsibilities.

Every year in Zimbabwe, heavy rains cause significant damage to roads and bridges, rendering certain areas inaccessible. This poses a serious problem for travellers and residents who rely on these infrastructure networks. Unfortunately, some people even lose their lives while attempting to cross flooded rivers where bridges have been destroyed.

The destruction of roads and bridges by rains has a profound impact on the affected communities. It disrupts transportation, making it difficult for people to access essential services such as schools, hospitals, and markets. This isolation can have severe consequences, especially in emergency situations when timely access to medical care or supplies is critical.

Furthermore, the destruction of infrastructure hampers economic activities in the affected areas. It becomes challenging for farmers to transport their produce to markets, leading to financial losses and food shortages. Businesses may struggle to receive supplies or deliver their products, negatively impacting local economies and employment opportunities.

The recurring nature of these incidents highlights the importance of investing in resilient infrastructure and effective maintenance systems. Proper planning, regular inspections, and timely repairs can help mitigate the impact of heavy rains and prevent the loss of lives and property.

Infrastructure development is an important focus area in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which aims to help Zimbabwe achieve its Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle-income country. The government started repairing and improving major roads across the country in recent years. However, the progress of these works was halted because there was not enough money available.

