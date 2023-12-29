4 minutes ago Fri, 29 Dec 2023 05:43:34 GMT

Zimbabwe experienced a sharp increase in food inflation in December, with prices of basic commodities soaring before the festive season. The cost of living has become increasingly challenging for Zimbabweans, NewsDay reported citing a report by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

ZimStat’s latest report reveals that the month-on-month inflation rate for December rose to 4.7%, a 0.2 percentage point increase from November’s rate of 4.5%. The year-on-year inflation rate also climbed to 26.5% in December, up from 21.6% the previous month.

The report states that the minimum needs basket cost ZWL$106,696.52 (about US$18 per official exchange rate) per person in December, a substantial 21.6% increase compared to November’s figure of ZWL$87,756.38. This represents a significant burden for the average Zimbabwean trying to afford basic necessities.

