Zimbabwe Receives US$5.32 Million Grant From AfDB For SOE Recapitalisation

The grant comes from AfDB’s African Development Fund, which supports economic and social development in 38 least-developed African countries through concessional funding for projects and technical assistance, NewsDay reported. The funds will be used to enhance accountability, improve public administration, service delivery, and financial management. The project will also support the implementation of the hybrid ownership model for State enterprises and parastatals.

Zimbabwe requires State enterprise reforms as over 100 State-owned entities are technically insolvent. Weak corporate governance, corruption, poor financial performance, and ineffective monitoring and evaluation have limited their ability to deliver services. The challenges facing these entities include outdated technology, inadequate working capital, and huge debt overhang. The AfDB grant aims to address these issues and support the recapitalisation of State entities.

The government of Zimbabwe is also considering the partial or full privatisation of State-owned enterprises as part of the reform process. The AfDB grant will contribute to strengthening governance and management practices, reducing fiscal risks, and promoting economic recovery in Zimbabwe.

