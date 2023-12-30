Buhera-Murambinda Road Accident Leaves 18 Hospitalised
Eighteen (18) people sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place on Friday, December 29, 2023, along the Buhera-Murambinda Road in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the accident and informed that one passenger had been discharged from the hospital as of Friday evening.
The ZRP report stated that the accident involved a Mwayera bus, which veered off the road and flipped onto its side at the 42 km mark on the Buhera-Murambinda Road. The bus was carrying a total of 63 passengers and was en route to Harare. The injured passengers were immediately transported to Chivhu Hospital for medical treatment. Read the police report:
The ZRP reports a serious road traffic accident involving a Mwayera bus which occurred at the 42 km peg along Buhera-Murambinda Road on 29/12/23 at 1300 hours. 18 passengers were injured when the bus went out of the road and landed on its side. The bus has 63 occupants and was travelling to Harare. The injured passengers were referred to Chivhu Hospital for medical attention. One passenger has been treated and discharged.Feedback
Regrettably, this accident is not an isolated incident, as numerous road accidents have been reported across the country during the festive season. These accidents are typically attributed to factors such as human error, drunk driving, adverse weather conditions, inadequate road infrastructure, and mechanical malfunctions. In light of these incidents, the police are urging motorists and the general public to remain vigilant and exercise responsible behaviour both while driving and outside of vehicles, to prevent future accidents from occurring.
