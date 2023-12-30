Buhera-Murambinda Road Accident Leaves 18 Hospitalised

7 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 05:28:28 GMT

Eighteen (18) people sustained injuries in a traffic accident that took place on Friday, December 29, 2023, along the Buhera-Murambinda Road in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the accident and informed that one passenger had been discharged from the hospital as of Friday evening.

The ZRP report stated that the accident involved a Mwayera bus, which veered off the road and flipped onto its side at the 42 km mark on the Buhera-Murambinda Road. The bus was carrying a total of 63 passengers and was en route to Harare. The injured passengers were immediately transported to Chivhu Hospital for medical treatment. Read the police report: