Crime Watch: Man Whips Daughter To Death For Accusing Him Of Adultery

Crystal Meth Dealers Arrested:

On 29 December 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare arrested Brenda Jinjike (40), also known as Mai Dee, for the unlawful possession of 50 grams of Crystal Meth, valued at ZWL$5,000,000. The suspect was intercepted along Makumbe Drive, Madokero, Harare, and the drugs were found in her Mercedes Benz vehicle. Additionally, the suspect’s sister, Letina Jinjike (47), alias Mai Mobby, was arrested at a house in St Marys Chitungwiza for the unlawful possession of three grams of Crystal Meth, valued at ZWL$30,000.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Murder in Hopley Zone 5 Farm:

In Harare, the police are appealing for information regarding the murder of Tichaona Choto (40). His body was found with a wound on the ear and bruises all over his body at a house in Hopley Zone 5 Farm, Waterfalls, on 29/12/23. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the nearest police station.

Death after House Collapse in Nyanga:

A tragic incident occurred in Nyanga South, where Perpetual Muzengembuya (19) and her niece, Lessly Maroka (4 months), died when their house collapsed due to heavy rains on 29/12/23. The house was located at a timber company.

Tags

Leave a Comment