Gaza's Health Ministry Says At Least 165 Palestinians Have Been Killed In 24 Hours
Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that at least 165 Palestinians have been killed and 250 injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the past 24 hours.
Israeli forces have also conducted overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the detention of 14 individuals, Al Jazeera reported citing the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.
The paramilitary wings of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PFLP, and the DFLP launched a series of coordinated armed incursions into the Gaza envelope of neighbouring Israeli territory, on 7 October 2023, the first invasion of Israel since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.
The situation in Gaza remains dire, as Israeli tanks have advanced further into central and southern areas, accompanied by heavy air and artillery fire. This offensive has led to the destruction of numerous buildings and has forced the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents to flee their homes. Hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded Palestinians, and the lack of access to essential supplies and medical aid is exacerbating the crisis.
The international community has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence and the high number of civilian casualties. South Africa has taken a significant step by initiating war crimes proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing them of committing genocide in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel has defended its actions, stating that Hamas is using civilians as human shields and stealing relief aid.
The conflict has not only affected Gaza but has also sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In addition to the detainment of individuals in overnight raids, a Palestinian journalist and his family were killed in an airstrike. The situation is highly volatile, with no signs of de-escalation.