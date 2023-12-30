Gaza's Health Ministry Says At Least 165 Palestinians Have Been Killed In 24 Hours

6 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 17:31:15 GMT

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that at least 165 Palestinians have been killed and 250 injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the past 24 hours.

Israeli forces have also conducted overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the detention of 14 individuals, Al Jazeera reported citing the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The paramilitary wings of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PFLP, and the DFLP launched a series of coordinated armed incursions into the Gaza envelope of neighbouring Israeli territory, on 7 October 2023, the first invasion of Israel since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.

