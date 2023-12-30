Israel Denies South Africa's Claims That it's Committing Crimes Of Genocide Against Palestinians
Israel has denied the allegations made by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it has violated the United Nations Genocide Convention in its assault against Hamas in Gaza.
South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment has killed more than 21,500 people and caused widespread destruction in the besieged enclave. In an application to the court on Friday, South Africa described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.
The conflict in Gaza has been ongoing for nearly three months, resulting in the deaths of more than 21,000 people, with the majority of casualties being civilians. Israel has been accused of targeting schools, hospitals, and mosques, claiming that they are being used as bases by Hamas. This relentless bombardment has caused mass civilian casualties and led to a dire humanitarian situation in the region.
The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed concern about the spillover of the conflict. There have been reports of international crimes, such as crimes against humanity and war crimes, being committed in Gaza. The situation has sparked global calls for a ceasefire and an end to the violence.
The conflict has not only affected Gaza but also has had repercussions in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian motorist who allegedly carried out a car ramming attack, further escalating tensions in the region.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Moreso, the situation in the Middle East has become increasingly volatile, with cross-border fire between Israeli forces and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah. In addition, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted vessels in the Red Sea shipping lane in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The international community has expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence and the high number of civilian casualties. Calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict have intensified, with many urging both sides to engage in dialogue and work towards a ceasefire.