Israel Denies South Africa's Claims That it's Committing Crimes Of Genocide Against Palestinians

5 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 18:32:18 GMT

Israel has denied the allegations made by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it has violated the United Nations Genocide Convention in its assault against Hamas in Gaza.

South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment has killed more than 21,500 people and caused widespread destruction in the besieged enclave. In an application to the court on Friday, South Africa described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group”.

The conflict in Gaza has been ongoing for nearly three months, resulting in the deaths of more than 21,000 people, with the majority of casualties being civilians. Israel has been accused of targeting schools, hospitals, and mosques, claiming that they are being used as bases by Hamas. This relentless bombardment has caused mass civilian casualties and led to a dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Feedback