Man Narrates How He And His Son Were Swept Away By Waters On Lake Kariba

We spent the night in the water after failing to get help.

We only got help around 12 noon the following day but water kept hitting us taking us to areas such as Spurwing Islands and back in deep points of the lake.

They were taken to the hospital for medical attention and later discharged.

Adan Nyekete, the captain from the inland and water department, mobilised search teams to find Ruzvidzo and his son. After an extensive search, they were located and brought to safety.

The Lake Kariba is one of the largest man-made dams in Africa. It is located in Kariba in the Mashonaland West Province. It flows between Zimbabwe with Zambia. The holiday resort has lodges, cottages, self-catering campsites and hotels which visitors may and wild animals to view.

