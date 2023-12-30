South Africa: Fake Gauteng Traffic Police Vehicle Found Abandoned In Kempton Park

The two vehicle occupants were dressed in traffic police uniforms at the time of the incident.

An unknown number of suspects drove away with the truck, while the complainant was put inside the cloned vehicle with two of the bogus officers.

The suspects, two black males (BM’s), were seen fleeing on foot after abandoning the vehicle. Inside the fully branded vehicle, GTP uniforms were found. Various law enforcement agencies, security services, and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members quickly responded and went to the Edleen area where the fake GTP vehicle was abandoned.

The description of the suspects was given to different role players to search for them. The first suspect was wearing a white shirt and black pants, and he was armed. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants. They were seen fleeing on Klipspringer Street in Edleen, Kempton Park.

These suspects are believed to be part of a group involved in several truck hijackings in the Gauteng area. The group is known for using fake GTP vehicles. So far, a fully branded Polo Sedan and the Golf 7 have been recovered, but a white unmarked Toyota Corolla, equipped with blue lights, is still outstanding.

