Zimbabwe Has Donated US$35,000 To The Embassy Of Palestine

Zimbabwe and Palestine share a long and rich history of friendship and solidarity dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, when cadres from Zimbabwe’s liberation movements and those from Palestine supported each other at various international platforms.

It is this kind of camaraderie that has continued to subsist to this day. Zimbabwe has benefitted from technical assistance from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine International Cooperation Agency through provision of agricultural expertise, the training programmes, water security and health services, among others.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe, Dr. Tamer Almassri, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the donation, stating that it would greatly enhance the operations of the Embassy. He emphasized the strong bond between Zimbabwe and Palestine, considering Zimbabwe as a second home. Ambassador Almassri also drew parallels between the struggles faced by Palestine against the Israeli occupation and Zimbabwe against “illegal sanctions”, noting that both countries face challenges in terms of international law and respect.

