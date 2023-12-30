Zimbabwe Has Donated US$35,000 To The Embassy Of Palestine
Zimbabwe has donated US$35,000 to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe to support its operations in the country. The donation is in addition to a previous donation sent through the United Nations to aid Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a high number of casualties, with civilians, including children and women, being the most affected. The donation from Zimbabwe is intended to assist the Palestinian Embassy in its day-to-day activities.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava highlighted the long-standing friendship and solidarity between Zimbabwe and Palestine, dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. The Herald cites him as saying:
The donation is not much, but it is a gesture of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe to see the Embassy of the State of Palestine functioning as usual.Feedback
Zimbabwe and Palestine share a long and rich history of friendship and solidarity dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, when cadres from Zimbabwe’s liberation movements and those from Palestine supported each other at various international platforms.
It is this kind of camaraderie that has continued to subsist to this day. Zimbabwe has benefitted from technical assistance from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine International Cooperation Agency through provision of agricultural expertise, the training programmes, water security and health services, among others.
The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe, Dr. Tamer Almassri, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the donation, stating that it would greatly enhance the operations of the Embassy. He emphasized the strong bond between Zimbabwe and Palestine, considering Zimbabwe as a second home. Ambassador Almassri also drew parallels between the struggles faced by Palestine against the Israeli occupation and Zimbabwe against “illegal sanctions”, noting that both countries face challenges in terms of international law and respect.
