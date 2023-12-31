368 Bus Drivers Arrested For Speeding - ZRP

Most of the arrests were made during the festive season holidays and we continue to urge bus drivers to respect the sanctity of life and their passengers.

In June 2023, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for passenger public service vehicles (buses/kombis) and other heavy vehicles to install speed limit and monitoring devices on their vehicles.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Public transport operators have until tomorrow, 01 January 2024, to comply with the Government directive to equip their vehicles with speed-limiting and monitoring devices.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO) urged public transport operators to comply with the new regulations. He said:

Bus operators are required to comply with this directive by January 1 by ensuring the installation of the necessary speed limiting and monitoring devices on their vehicles. The tracking system has helped reduce the number of accidents. But we need to do more; we have operators who have not submitted their fleet and tracking numbers. The police must help us to enforce that. As bus operators, we have been disciplining our drivers internally.

The speed tracking system restricts the maximum speed of buses to 100km/h on open roads.

Bus operators and the ZRP have established a speed tracking centre at Harare Central Police Station to closely monitor the adherence of drivers to the prescribed speed limits.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment