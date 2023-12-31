City Parking Opens Rufaro Stadium To The Public

The car park will be a relief to those who visit Mbare often because there is no parking around the market, and one would have to resort to other means as there would be vagrants harassing the motoring public.

He said football fans attending matches at Rufaro Stadium will be asked to pay for using parking facilities at the stadium when the sports facility reopens. Said Mandaza:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

At one point, ZIFA (Zimbabwe Football Association) engaged City Parking with the intention to manage parking on match days. In the past, a lot would happen to fans’ cars during match days; some ended up leaving their cars at home as a result.

City Parking reportedly raked in over US$3 million from parking fees and penalties this year.

In June this year, City Parking caused an uproar after it launched a blitz in the Central Business District targeting vehicles parked in bus lanes and designated loading zones.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment