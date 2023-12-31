Flash Floods Damage 1 600 Houses Countrywide

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director Gabriel Masvora revealed that in Harare’s Budiriro 5B Extension, 51 residents have been evacuated. He said:

Budiriro 5B Extension and Kuwadzana residential areas (paddocks) experienced flooding due to incessant rains on December 21 and 22, 2023.

Unfortunately, a minor aged six years was swept away in the Marimba River and the body has since been retrieved and awaits a post-mortem.

Several houses, household items and access roads were damaged.

Two evacuation centres, namely, Budiriro 3 Primary School and Kuwadzana 2 Primary School were identified.

Relief in the form of food and non-food items is being distributed to affected households.

For Budiriro Common Vision, 42 households were affected by the flooded Marimba River on Friday, December 22, around 2 AM.

The affected households lost their foodstuff and household property, while one house was destroyed.

Of the 42 affected households, only 12 families (51 people) volunteered to be evacuated to Budiriro 3 Primary School.