NRZ Gifts Workers With US$25 Christmas Grocery Coupons

Reports suggest that some NRZ employees have not received their December allowances and are now waiting for their full salary for this month.

Zinyaduko said the grocery vouchers could be redeemed at TM Supermarkets across the country, including locations in Bulawayo, Hwange, Victoria Falls, Gweru, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Kwekwe, Triangle, Chiredzi, Harare, Bindura, Chegutu, Marondera, Mutare, Rusape, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, and Norton.

She added that schedules for employees, based on their geographical locations and the nearest TM supermarkets, had been submitted to the head office in Harare. She said:

The schedules will be available to the [mentioned] supermarkets starting Wednesday, 27 December 2023, on which date employees are expected to begin accessing their grocery vouchers. Following this, staff members are encouraged to take their IDs and pay slips to the nearest supermarkets for identification. If possible, transportation to and from these supermarkets will be provided. For further details, employees can contact their respective Personnel Control Units.

However, some of the workers who already redeemed the grocery vouchers expressed unhappiness, saying that the prices of goods at the supermarket had been hiked.

Speaking to CITE on condition of anonymity, an NRZ employee said they were grateful for the vouchers but prices have shot through the roof. He said:

We received these red cards, and I could only purchase a few groceries – a bottle of cooking oil, a 10kg bag of mealie meal, and some stationery items for the children. With the remaining balance, I bought myself a can of beer. Prices of basic goods have significantly increased not only in TM but also in other supermarkets. Even buying from vendors in the informal sector shows the same situation with heightened prices. Despite being grateful for the gift of life, we anticipate more price increases and tighten our belts for the next year.

