Police Arrest 17 People For Illegal Land Invasion In Beatrice

17 suspects were arrested at Longlands and Tantalon farms in Beatrice. The suspects have appeared in court and are on remand.

Asst Comm Nyathi said 14 other suspects who were arrested at Longlands Farm, Beatrice on 29 December 2023, are currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns land barons who are illegally parcelling out land to desperate home-seekers that they risk being arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

He said police have since identified suspected land barons in Mashonaland East Province and are interested in interviewing them in connection with the illegal parcelling of land at Longlands, Tantalon and Dagbreek farms.

The suspects are Michel Ndlovu, Zivengwa Mamina, Chrispen Magaya, Shadreck Chimbare, Shepherd Jongwe, Misheck Chuma and Last Rutsvara.

They have been asked to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chivhu and CID Beatrice.

Asst Comm Nyathi reiterated that only the Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is mandated to allocate agricultural land and warned that anyone involved in parcelling out land or making unauthorised development on private or gazetted land will be arrested.

