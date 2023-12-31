ZESA Tokens Prepayment System Won't Be Available On 31 December

7 minutes ago Sun, 31 Dec 2023 04:31:16 GMT

The ZESA tokens prepayment system will not be available from 31 December 2023 to 01 January 2024, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said.

In a statement, ZETDC said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 5 PM on New Year’s Eve to 6 AM the following day. It said: