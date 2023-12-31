ZESA Tokens Prepayment System Won't Be Available On 31 December
The ZESA tokens prepayment system will not be available from 31 December 2023 to 01 January 2024, the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has said.
In a statement, ZETDC said there will be a countrywide annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance and the token buying platform will not be available from 5 PM on New Year’s Eve to 6 AM the following day. It said:
The Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its customers countrywide that the utility is going to be carrying out annual year-end prepayment vending system maintenance from Sunday 31 December 2023 at 1700 hours to Monday 1 January 2024 at 0600 hours. The prepayment system will not be available during this period.Feedback
The power utility advises its valued customers to purchase adequate electricity tokens to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period.
In the past, the ZESA purchasing electricity tokens platform has experienced outages on the first week of every month due to congestion as customers prefer to buy tokens during that part of the month.
This means the planned system maintenance by ZEDTC will inconvenience hundreds of thousands if not millions of households, as people buy tokens of high amounts on the first day of the month to take advantage of “cheap” electricity.
