Police Officer Fatally Struck By A Dislodged Trailer Wheel
A female police officer tragically lost her life after she was struck by a wheel that had dislodged from the trailer of a moving haulage truck.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday, 01 January said the police officer was standing on the side of a road when she was fatally hit by the wheel.
The incident occurred at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road. Police said:
The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel.
The wheel hit the female Police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at Borradale Hospital.
In an unrelated incident that occurred on 29 December 2023, Police said Perpetual Muzengembuya (19) and her niece, Lessly Maroka (4 months) died after the house they were in collapsed due to heavy rains at a timber company, in Nyanga South.
More: Pindula News