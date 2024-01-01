Winky D Bemoans Forced Emigration, Hits Out At Holy Ten In New Song

Winky D’s music is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean music with reggae and dancehall beats.

His lyrics often contain political commentary, touching on social problems including injustice, poverty, and corruption.

Winky D’s song “Ibotso”, talks about corruption, mismanagement and abuse of public resources by a greedy elite few.

The song, off the album Eureka, has, however, angered authorities who have responded by not only issuing threats but also banning his music on some radio stations.

Winky D also took a swipe at fellow artist Holy Ten, with whom he did a collabo on the song Ibotso after the latter distanced himself from the lyrics following a backlash from ZANU PF.

Some of the lyrics from last night’s show have made Winky D the talk of the town. He touched on the disputed August 2023 elections and also claimed that his songs have been banned on local radio.

The musician bemoaned the harsh economic situation that has forced millions of Zimbabweans to leave the country in search of greener pastures. He said:

Vana venyu veZimbabwe vachiri kunyunyuta. Vofararira kwese kwese kutsvaga maguta. Mumwe oti ndakahwinha, umwe oti wakabvuta. Vari kuona Mbuya Nehanda vari muguta. Ndakatsikisa dambarefu Eureka Eureka. PaRadio voramba voti iro ridza wega. Ndakati vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba. Umwe woiramba hanzi iyo wakaimba wega.

Police officers on 4 March 2023 stormed the stage during Winky D’s live performance and shut down his show to intimidate him for his critical commentary.

