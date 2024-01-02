Chamisa Gives Groceries To Gogo Tsvangirai On New Year
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), gave groceries to Gogo Tsvangirai, the mother of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on New Year. This gesture was part of Chamisa’s annual charity dinner initiative, according to the CCC.
The party stated that Gogo Tsvangirai and her late son are important figures in Zimbabwean society, and they wanted to show solidarity and love towards them. The party said:
President Nelson Chamisa, through his annual charity dinner initiative, handed over an assortment of groceries to Gogo Tsvangirayi, the mother of the late champion of democracy in Zimbabwe, President Morgan Richard Tsvangirayi. These individuals are key pillars of our society, and we honor them with this gesture of solidarity and love.Feedback
There have been tensions between Chamisa and Gogo Tsvangirai since 2018 when Tsvangirai died. Some people believe that Chamisa’s donations are an attempt to repair his relationship with Gogo Tsvangirai. During Tsvangirai’s funeral wake, Gogo Tsvangirai had made it clear that she did not want any association with Chamisa and even threatened to commit suicide if he attended the funeral.
