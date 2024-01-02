Chamisa Gives Groceries To Gogo Tsvangirai On New Year

7 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jan 2024 09:08:14 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), gave groceries to Gogo Tsvangirai, the mother of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on New Year. This gesture was part of Chamisa’s annual charity dinner initiative, according to the CCC.

The party stated that Gogo Tsvangirai and her late son are important figures in Zimbabwean society, and they wanted to show solidarity and love towards them. The party said: