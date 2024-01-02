Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs Mourn Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu

We were deeply saddened to hear of his untimely departure, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Patrick was not only a talented footballer but also a cherished member of our Bulawayo Chiefs FC family. His dedication, passion, and commitment to the sport were truly remarkable. He brought immense joy to the fans with his exceptional skills on the field, leaving an indelible mark on our club’s history, with him in our ranks we gained Promotion into the Premier league.

We will forever remember Patrick for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and unwavering spirit. He was not only a remarkable athlete but also a kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many both on and off the pitch. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of footballers.

As we mourn the loss of Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu, let us find solace in cherishing the memories we shared with him. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his family find comfort in knowing that he will always be remembered as an integral part of our football History.