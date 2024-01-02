Mixed Reactions To Winky D's Ghettocracy Score

If this is music, then my grandmother is a virgin! This lightweight has thrown down the gauntlet asazoti mavara angu azare ivhu. Apinda mupolitical ring literally & metaphorically… Just saying.

In the song Tsamba Kuvashakabvu Part 2, Winky D touched on the disputed August 2023 elections and also claimed that his songs have been banned on local radio. He also bemoaned the harsh economic situation that has forced millions of Zimbabweans to leave the country in search of greener pastures. The lyrics include:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Vana venyu veZimbabwe vachiri kunyunyuta. [Zimbabweans are complaining] Vofararira kwese kwese kutsvaga maguta. [They’re scattered around the world for greener pastures] Mumwe oti ndakahwinha, umwe oti wakabvuta. [Someone is saying I won ‘elections’, Another one said you rigged] Vari kuona Mbuya Nehanda vari muguta. [They are seeing ‘the statue of’ Mbuya Nehanda in the CBD] Ndakatsikisa dambarefu Eureka Eureka. [I released an Album titled Eureka Eureka] PaRadio voramba voti iro ridza wega. [Radio Stations refused to play it] Ndakati vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba. [I said they oppress the poor] Umwe woiramba hanzi iyo wakaimba wega. [‘A feature on the song Ibotso’ Says you sang alone that song]

In response to Zvayi, Chofamba said artists should be allowed to freely express themselves and to speak truth to power. He said:

Chief, you’re just expressing the typical intolerance of the authoritarian Zanu-PF regime towards artists who would dare make any social commentary that’s unfavourable to it! You stand on the side of power so you will never appreciate any artist who speaks truth to power. You only appreciate such artists when they’re foreign or when the powers they address are also foreign. So let’s not pretend you come with any objective lens to critically appreciate Winky D’s music!

Zandatoto echoed similar sentiments, saying it’s wrong to try to gag musicians. He wrote:

The thinking is government should not be questioned, citizens should not express themselves on day-to-day challenges. He wouldn’t have had problems if Winky D were to sing Patati Patata Patati Patata is a collaboration song between Zimbabwean urban grooves artist Roki, Congolese Soukous singer Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian Afro-pop artiste Rayvanny that was released in August 2021.

In the song, Koffi chanted “ED Mnangagwa number one” in reference to President Emmerson Dambudzo (ED) Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga told Zvayi to “allow musicians to sing”. He wrote:

Regayi vaimbi vaimbe. Vanyori vanyore. Vanotsoropodza vatsoropodze. Vanokwikwidza nezvematongero vakwikwidze. Vanotungamira vatungamire. Ngazviende. Igoredzva.

On the other hand, Baba Harare, another artist, congratulated Winky D for his 20 years in the music industry, describing Ghettocracy as a true depiction of a well-lived life and a carefully curated career. He said:

20 years in the musical trenches. Ghettocracy is a true depiction of a life well lived and a career well curated. Congratulations @winkydonline for 20 years in the industry.

Feli Nandi, also an artist, acknowledged that achieving 20 years in the industry is not an easy feat and celebrated this milestone with Winky D. She said:

20 years in this industry is no easy feat! Congratulations on this milestone. We celebrate with you.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said:

This can only entertain people – Triple C especially – who see in such political ribaldry some compensatory messaging from their blunted politics. Hapana zviripo apa!!!!

Self-exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said:

#WinkyD2024. This does pass for entertainment, not top-drawer stuff but mundane political entertainment with no political value or mileage in the scheme of things; and to be sure, it’s not music even by the poorest of standards; but truth be told, uku kurisker mahara!

Winky D’s thought-provoking lyrics often touch on social issues like injustice, poverty, and corruption, which has made him a target of authorities. His song “ibotso” criticizes corruption and abuse of public resources, leading to a shutdown of his show by the police.

Tags

Leave a Comment