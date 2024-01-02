ZDAMWU: In 2023, Mine Workers Endured A Nightmarish Year
The Zimbabwe Diamond Miners and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has expressed concern about the difficult conditions faced by workers in large mining companies in Zimbabwe. These companies include RioZim’s Cam & Motor Mine in Kadoma, Renco Mine in Masvingo, Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane, and the closed Dalyn Mine in Chakari and Empress Nickel Refinery. The union said workers are experiencing staggered salaries with no solution in sight, making 2023 a nightmarish year for them.
In their New Year statement for 2024, ZDAMWU expressed renewed hope for better prospects and welfare. They highlight the challenges faced by mine workers in 2023, such as underpayment of salaries, late salary payments, low wages, inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), job insecurity, and shrinking salaries due to taxes and deductions. In a statement sent to Pindula News, the union’s General Secretary Justice Chinhema said:
Zdamwu is concerned with hardships being faced by workers at big mining corporations such as RioZim who Cam & Motor Mine in Kadoma, Renco Mine in Masvingo, Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane and the closed Dalyn Mine in Chakari and Empress Nickel Refinery who are earning staggered salaries month in and month out with no solution in sight. We are concerned that over 1,000 workers of the closed Vumbachikwe Mine owned by Forbes & Thompson in Gwanda might all be jobless if action to protect the mine from collapsing is not taken soon, They last got paid in September 2022 and are accumulating salaries while seated at home with nothing in sight towards opening the mine and a restoration of jobs of the said workers. Equally, we are worried with the situation prevailing at closed operations such as Mbada Diamonds, Shabani, Mashava, DTZ- Ozegio, Makomo Resources and recently Zhong Jian where workers are yet to be paid their terminal benefits so that they can have closure on their empowerment with these companies and start a new life.Feedback
The union said it had hoped that the new Labor Amendment Act would bring relief to mine workers, particularly in the area of dispute resolution. However, the act created loopholes instead of providing the expected help. Many cases dating back to 2016 remain unresolved, causing workers to lose trust in the union. The safety of workers was also a concern, as there were fatalities and accidents throughout the year. The emergence of corrupt investors who prioritise profits over worker safety has further exacerbated the situation.
Moving forward, ZDAMWU has outlined its plans for the year 2024 and beyond. Their main goals include defending workers’ rights, fighting against unsafe work and labour casualisation, building union power through membership recruitment, confronting capital aggressively, and promoting sustainable transformation and industry development. The union aims to unmask and expose capitalists and “paper bag” unions that are causing harm and confusion in the industry. They also plan to engage in policy formulation to address their demands, such as profit sharing for improved living standards, share ownership for community and economic development, value addition and beneficiation of minerals for job creation, and an end to all forms of harassment and corruption in the mining industry.
