ZDAMWU: In 2023, Mine Workers Endured A Nightmarish Year

4 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jan 2024 14:30:02 GMT

The Zimbabwe Diamond Miners and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has expressed concern about the difficult conditions faced by workers in large mining companies in Zimbabwe. These companies include RioZim’s Cam & Motor Mine in Kadoma, Renco Mine in Masvingo, Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane, and the closed Dalyn Mine in Chakari and Empress Nickel Refinery. The union said workers are experiencing staggered salaries with no solution in sight, making 2023 a nightmarish year for them.

In their New Year statement for 2024, ZDAMWU expressed renewed hope for better prospects and welfare. They highlight the challenges faced by mine workers in 2023, such as underpayment of salaries, late salary payments, low wages, inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), job insecurity, and shrinking salaries due to taxes and deductions. In a statement sent to Pindula News, the union’s General Secretary Justice Chinhema said: