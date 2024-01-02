ZRP Identifies Young Girls Drinking Beer In Viral Video
Police say they have identified and located six young girls and a boy who were filmed drinking beer at a shopping centre before a video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.
According to a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page this Tuesday, 02 January, the incident occurred at Juru Growth Point.
Police also said they located the parents and guardians of the minors. The children are being counselled by the ZRP Victim Friendly Unit (VFU). Read the statement:
Reference is made to social media videos which went viral and showed some young girls drinking beer at a shopping centre in the country.
The ZRP has established that the place is Juru Growth Point, Murewa. The ZRP has identified and located the six young girls and one boy.
Their parents and guardians have also been located. The Police VFU is now counselling the minors in consultation with relevant Government departments.
Last week, a shebeen operator in Mbare was arrested for selling alcohol to minors aged between 5 and 11 years on Christmas day. A video showing the minors drinking alcohol went viral on Boxing Day.
In Zimbabwe, the sale of liquor, including beer, is regulated by the Liquor Act, which, among other things, strictly prohibits the selling of beer to children.
Thus, selling alcohol to children is illegal and highly irresponsible. It poses serious risks to their health and development.
The legal drinking age in Zimbabwe is 18 years. Individuals who are 18 years or older are allowed by law to buy and consume alcoholic beverages.
