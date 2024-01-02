ZRP Identifies Young Girls Drinking Beer In Viral Video

5 minutes ago Tue, 02 Jan 2024 16:40:05 GMT

Police say they have identified and located six young girls and a boy who were filmed drinking beer at a shopping centre before a video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.

According to a statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page this Tuesday, 02 January, the incident occurred at Juru Growth Point.

Police also said they located the parents and guardians of the minors. The children are being counselled by the ZRP Victim Friendly Unit (VFU). Read the statement:

