3 Chinhoyi Boys Aged Between 11 And 13, Escape From Abductors

4 minutes ago Wed, 03 Jan 2024 12:46:15 GMT

Three boys from Chinhoyi aged between 11 and 13, managed to escape from their abductors on the 27th day of December 2023 at around 0900 hours. The boys were taken while they were gathering grass for rabbit feed in a bush near the Rusununguko suburb.

According to a leaked police memo, an unknown assailant approached the boys, armed with a machete, and forced them to walk to a secluded area over 10 kilometres away. Read the memo in part: