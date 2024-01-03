Eswatini Threatens Action Against Those Linking King Mswati To The killing Of Human Rights Lawyer Thulani Maseko

GOVERNMENT STATEMENT MALICIOUS CAMPAIGNS TO TARNISH HIS MAJESTY AND THE COUNTRY’S IMAGE

Government notes the ongoing slander against the King and Ingwenyama of the Kingdom of Eswatini, His Majesty King Mswati III, by certain individuals and human rights organisations who have continued to make unfounded allegations that His Majesty is involved in the killing of human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko.

Government also notes with disappointment the glaring disparity and selective advocacy for human rights. When Chief Mahloma was brutally murdered by the so-called ‘solidarity forces’ in November 2022, no one amongst international organisations and human rights advocates advocated for the Chief or even condemned his killing. Likewise, the Police who were at work manning traffic and two warders were killed with no condemnation of this barbaric act of killing innocent lives by international and human rights organisations. We, therefore, take exceptional view to commentary by these biased so-called human rights watchers.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

To this end, Government wishes to take this opportunity to caution these individuals and human rights organisations to desist from their malicious campaigns to tarnish the name and reputation of His Majesty the King. Decisive action will be taken against these people and the relevant institutions shall be approached in order for this matter to be addressed once and for all.

In the same vein, Government has taken note of what appears to be a campaign by the leadership of the Federation of the Eswatini Business Community (FESBC) to bring discord and confusion within the business community. As such, Government invited FESBC to a meeting held at the Private and Cabinet Offices on Tuesday, 02 January 2024, where they presented their objectives and modus operandi as an organisation. FESBC was advised to focus on their business objectives, which are basically to empower local businesses.

FESBC was strongly advised to desist from confrontation with other businesses but to seek peaceful redress through relevant institutions and following laid down procedure. The business federation was sternly warned to disassociate itself from violent proscribed institutions.

Government made it clear to FESBC that elements that potentially threaten investors, peace, and destabilise the country and negatively impact on the economy will not be tolerated. Government is ready and prepared to take stern measures. FESBC agreed that they will work with Government in this regard and allayed any fears that they are part of proscribed entities.

I would like to urge the Nation, on behalf of His Majesty’s Government, to continue to stand up and fight against any elements that seek to disturb the country’s hard-earned peace and stability.

H.E RUSSELL MMISO DLAMINI

Prime Minister