Pickpocketing Live Streamed On Facebook

I am a former police officer who has been working in the Harare CBD since I left ZRP in 2019. I am well versed with some techniques being used by thieves. What made me start live streaming pickpockets is that I have friends and relatives who were losing their valuables to pickpockets.

They usually call me to assist them, so one day I just decided to do live streaming on such criminal activities after a certain guy passed my vehicle and I followed him until he stole a phone.

Chidawa believes that there is a lack of awareness among people about the techniques used by these pickpockets. Many victims are unaware that their belongings have been stolen until it is too late. One female victim shared her experience of losing her phone while shopping along Cameroon Street. She narrated:

One day, as I was doing my shopping along Cameroon Street, I discovered my sling bag was open and my phone was gone. Honestly, up to today I do not know what happened, but I lost my phone. I think it’s good to have people who work with the police in dealing with pickpockets in Harare CBD.

There are several types of pickpocketing techniques that thieves may employ to steal items from unsuspecting individuals. Here are some common types:

– Classic Pickpocketing: discreetly removing items from pockets or bags using sleight-of-hand techniques

– Distraction Technique: creating a diversion to divert the victim’s attention while stealing their belongings

– Bump and Lift: intentionally bumping into the victim while stealing from their pockets or bag

– Fake Assistance: pretending to help the victim while secretly stealing their items

– Bag Slashing: using a sharp object to slash a bag or purse and quickly grabbing valuable items

– Bag Dipping: reaching into an unattended bag or purse to steal items

– Reverse Pickpocketing: placing an item into the victim’s pocket or bag without their knowledge for future theft or scams.

The Zimbabwean government acknowledges the efforts of individuals like Chidawa in combating pickpocketing. However, they urge volunteers to follow proper channels and work closely with the police to arrest criminals. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay:

We have noted a number of people who want to work closely with the police after that video of minors drinking alcohol which went viral on social media. However, as police, we urge individuals to follow proper channels through the office of the police Commissioner-General under Home Affairs. The government is setting up cyber laboratory modalities to ensure smart policing and its work in progress.

Limited economic opportunities and high unemployment rates are identified as underlying causes of this criminal activity. The unemployment rate in Zimbabwe is over 85%, with many young people unable to find work after finishing high school. Economist Gift Mugano suggests that addressing the root causes, such as creating more vocational colleges and improving economic governance, is crucial in combating pickpocketing and other related issues.

